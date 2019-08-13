|
age 69, of Middleborough, formerly of Hyde Park, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Leonard H. White, Sr. & Constance (Luby) Davidson. Linda grew up in South Boston and graduated high school from Saint Patrick's in Roxbury in 1968. She worked for New England Telephone for 10 years, started her family, worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant in private duty and then worked for the Boston Public Schools as a paraprofessional for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. Linda was a Girl Scouts Leader in Hyde Park. She was a jarts champion, enjoyed playing cards, Rummy 500, and games especially Yahtzee. She liked to "try her luck" at the Twin River Casino in Rhode Island too! Most of all, Linda was a kind, loving and generous person, doted on her grandchildren, and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Linda was the beloved wife for 38 years to David F. Woodbury; devoted mother of Robert Woodbury & his wife Candice of Dedham, Lynette Perry & her husband Christian of Bellingham and David Woodbury & his wife Lindsay of Middleborough; loving grandmother of Daniel, Mackenzie, Kailey, Robbie, Jocelyn, Kayla and Vanessa; dear sister of Carol McLaughlin & her husband Joseph of Easton, Constance O'Connor of Maine and Leonard White of East Boston. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM.
Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by her funeral Mass of Christian Burial at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough at 10:00 AM.
Interment will follow at the Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High Street, Canton.
Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, , or to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701,
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 13, 2019