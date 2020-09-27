1/1
Linda L. Thomas
- of Everett, formerly of Somerville, September 23. Beloved wife of Gerald Hayes. Devoted mother of Steven Thomas and his wife Kaleigh of Everett. Loving grandmother of Jocelyn and Jake Thomas. Dear sister of Beverly Douglas and her husband Mark of New York, Michael Thomas of Kentucky, Hollie Forristall of Worcester, Robert Thomas of N. Adams, Derek Yurko of Everett, and the late Joseph Yurko. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Linda had a heart like no other. She was a very giving and compassionate person who always had a smile and got along with everyone. A funeral service with social distancing protocols will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Thursday, Oct. 1st at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 10-11:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Linda's name to a charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
