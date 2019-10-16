Boston Herald Notices
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Linda M. Lane

Linda M. Lane Notice
of Somerville on October 14,2019. Loving mother of Leo M. Henry and his wife Monica Bairos, and Christina M. Henry. Longtime companion of Stafford Sweeny. Cherished grandmother of Skyla Howlett, Marriah and Courtney Henry. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Services will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 http://www.kidneyfund.org/



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
