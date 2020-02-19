|
68 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly, February 14, 2020 with family beside her & listening to the music of her favorite country singer Mickey Gilley. Beloved wife of the late Kimball Ross. Beloved daughter of the late James & Henrietta (Carroll) Murray. Devoted sister of James Murray of Las Vegas & Charlestown, Jerry Murray & wife Joanne of Woburn & the late Thomas Murray. Beloved sister-in-law & dear friend of Mary Murray. Loving aunt of Cyndi Moler & husband Jim, Sheila O'Mara & husband Ed, Jerry Murray & wife Jane & her great-nieces, great-nephews & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Linda's visiting hour on Saturday morning 8:30 - 9:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Linda's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA. 02129 or The James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, 1 Charles Gardner Lane, Woburn, MA. 01801. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 19, 2020