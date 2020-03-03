|
age 70 of Boston, March 1, 2020. Daughter of Roseline Walcott and the late Carlvester Carr Sr.. Beloved sister of Donald and James Carr, Miles Walcott and the late Carlvester Carr Jr.. Linda also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Friday 11AM at Kingdom Hall 211 Humboldt Av Dorchester. Visiting with the family Friday 10AM at church. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 3, 2020