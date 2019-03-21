Boston Herald Notices
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lisa R. Giarraputo


1966 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
March 15, 2019 of Weymouth formerly of South Boston Beloved Daughter of the late Shirley and Edward P. Giarraputo. Devoted Sister of Edward M., Cindy and William Giarraputo. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.Dear Girlfriend of Jim O'Neal.Visitation in the Wm.F. Spencer Funeral Home 575 E. Broadway (at Hst) South Boston on Friday from 4-7 PM. Prayer service at 7PM. Relatives and Friends kindly invited. wwww.spencerfuneralservice.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-r-giarraputo
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
