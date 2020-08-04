1/1
Lisa Serino
In Quincy formerly of South Boston passed away on July 29, 2020. Devoted mother of Matthew, Domenic, Grace, Danielle and Sarah. Loving daughter of Annette (LaRosa) Serino. Longtime companion of Joe Hennelly. Sister of the late Paul Mulkern. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday August 5th from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 221 Sea Street Quincy at 12pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lisa may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127 or Last Hope Canine, 71 Commercial Street #184, Boston, MA 02109.



View the online memorial for Lisa Serino

Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
