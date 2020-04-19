|
formerly of Boston departed this life April 8, 2020 in Slidell, LA. Late Founder of Franklin Park/Grove Hall Area Chapter 4685 of AARP. Wife of the late Herman T. Wells. Beloved mother of Dr. Marcia I. Wells Avery and mother-in-law of Rev. Dr. Donald Avery of Slidell, Louisiana. Loving grandmother of Xavier, Neil, Nasheta, Saadiq (Shontae) and Aliya, and great-grandmother of Nyseya, Dana, Deon and Brielle. Dear aunt of Audrey, Patricia, Kaitlyn, Rebecca, Bobby, James "Crumpie", Billy, and Troy. She is survived by a Goddaughter Alexa Grant and many great-nieces and nephews; Heathman and Williams cousins and friends. A private funeral service is planned Tuesday at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to join remotely by visiting Lois' obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com. Burial St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020