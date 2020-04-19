Boston Herald Notices
|
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
www.DavisofBoston.com
More Obituaries for Lois Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. (Heathman) Wells


1923 - 2020
Lois A. (Heathman) Wells Notice
formerly of Boston departed this life April 8, 2020 in Slidell, LA. Late Founder of Franklin Park/Grove Hall Area Chapter 4685 of AARP. Wife of the late Herman T. Wells. Beloved mother of Dr. Marcia I. Wells Avery and mother-in-law of Rev. Dr. Donald Avery of Slidell, Louisiana. Loving grandmother of Xavier, Neil, Nasheta, Saadiq (Shontae) and Aliya, and great-grandmother of Nyseya, Dana, Deon and Brielle. Dear aunt of Audrey, Patricia, Kaitlyn, Rebecca, Bobby, James "Crumpie", Billy, and Troy. She is survived by a Goddaughter Alexa Grant and many great-nieces and nephews; Heathman and Williams cousins and friends. A private funeral service is planned Tuesday at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to join remotely by visiting Lois' obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com. Burial St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale.



View the online memorial for Lois A. (Heathman), Wells
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
