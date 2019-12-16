|
Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, unexpectedly Dec. 14. Loving wife of Andrew Graziano. Daughter of the late Cosmo & Francine Graziano. Dear sister of Rosalie Luongo of Peabody & Marie Famolare of Winthrop. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday 10 – 11 am. Relatives & friends are invited. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Stjude.org. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 16, 2019