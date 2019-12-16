Boston Herald Notices
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Lois F. (Iannaccone) Graziano Notice
Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, unexpectedly Dec. 14. Loving wife of Andrew Graziano. Daughter of the late Cosmo & Francine Graziano. Dear sister of Rosalie Luongo of Peabody & Marie Famolare of Winthrop. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday 10 – 11 am. Relatives & friends are invited. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Stjude.org. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
