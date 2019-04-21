Boston Herald Notices
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
Lois M. Squires Notice
of Stoneham, formerly of Melrose, April 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of Joan C. (O’Brien) Squires of Stoneham and the late Alfred E. “Jack” Squires Jr.. Loving sister of Edward J. Squires of Stoneham, Catherine A. Robbins & her husband Kevin of Wakefield and Susan L. Symes of Fitchburg. Cherished aunt of Jessica L. Symes, Laura J. Goodrich, Lisa M. Robbins, Diana C. Robbins & Michael S. Robbins. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Friday April 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Saturday April 27th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 46 Myrtle St. Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home 781-665-1949 Family Owned Since 1889 http://www.lastingmemories.com/lois-m-squires
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2019
