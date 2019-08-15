|
|
age 75, lifelong resident of South Boston passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Pre-deceased by her parents Aldo and Bertha Francario, her son David and her sister Linda Burke. Survived by her husband Joseph Sullivan and her daughters Stephanie, Jennifer and Rachel along with their families and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Saturday, August 17th from 12-3 PM. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences and full obituary.
View the online memorial for LOIS S. (FRANCARIO) FORKIN
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 15, 2019