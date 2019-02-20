Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince Hall Grand Lodge
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince Hall Grand Lodge
24 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
BARBOZA, Loretta E., of Boston died on February 11, 2019. Loving wife of William Barboza Sr. of Boston. Beloved mother of Renee’ (James) Whitehead, Aaron, Vernice Lane, Ali (Keishia) and William Barboza Jr. all of Boston. Dear sister of Phyllis (Sherman) Hall, and Anthony (Gloria) Smith. She leaves 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, 2 godchildren and a host of friends. She is predeceased by her son in law Lorenzo Lane. Funeral Service Thursday 11AM at Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 24 Washington Street, Dorchester. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Private. To post a sympathy message please visit www.Davisofboston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/loretta-e-barboza
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
