|
|
ANDREWS Lorraine C. (Vallen), life-long resident of East Boston, proud resident of over 43 years of Brandywyne Village, passed away on Friday February 15th after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Paul Andrews. Devoted mother of Stephen Andrews and his wife Doreen of Revere and the late Paul “Pokey” O’Keefe and James “Jimmy” O’Keefe. Dear sister of Eleanor Barisano of East Boston, Carol Capodilupo of Burlington and the late Claire Martello. Cherished grandmother of Gina, Melissa and Vincent Andrews, James O’Keefe and Robert Mayer. Adored great-grandmother of Aurora and River. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lorraine was a past member of the Beachmont VFW Women’s Auxiliary and an avid bingo player. She also loved trips to Foxwoods. Family and friends will honor Lorraine’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home 971 Saratoga St., East Boston on Tuesday, February 19th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Wednesday morning at 9:30AM. A Funeral Service in celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held in the Serenity Chapel of the Memorial Home at 10:00AM. Services will conclude with Lorraine being laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019