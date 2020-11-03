1/
Lorraine (McKim) Cullen
of Somerville formerly of Cambridge, October 31. Devoted wife for 47 years of John J. Cullen. Beloved mother of John P. Cullen and his wife Maria, Patrick Cullen and his wife Michelle. Loving grandmother of Lilly, Cormac and Declan Cullen. Dear sister of James McKim and the late Irene Bouck, George, Jack and Bob McKim. Visiting at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Tuesday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. All visitors are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. If you prefer not to attend please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
1 entry
November 2, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
