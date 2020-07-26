passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 23, 2020 after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma. Born in East Boston to the late Charles and Catherine (Balsamo) Vasconcellos. Loving older sibling to Lillian Vasconcellos Noone of Dedham and Paul Cuilla of New Hampshire. Beloved wife to James Henry Greer until his death in 2003. Lorraine is survived by her sister Lillian, brother Paul, children Diane G. Stump and her husband John of Hampton, New Hampshire, Christine G Sullivan and her husband Joseph of Bourne, James H Greer and his companion Cheryl Foster of North Andover, Peter Greer and his wife Anne of Stoughton, Robert Greer and his wife Diane of Foxborough. Lorraine also leaves John Noone, Jack Noone, Michael Noone and Catherine Vignoni. Cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear friend to Robert Evers with whom she spent many wonderful years traveling and enjoying grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, gift may be made to Dana-Faber Cancer Institute in memory of Lorraine Greer to support cancer research and patient care at P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-faber.org/gift
