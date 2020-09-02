1/1
Lorraine Dacey
1937 - 2020
M. (Maginnis) Dacey 83, of Franklin, and a former longtime resident of Westwood, died peacefully, Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford, following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Frederick J. "Fred" Dacey, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.

Born May 5, 1937 in Boston, a daughter of the late Philip and Ruth (Weddleton) Maginnis, she was a resident of Franklin since 1998.

She was raised and educated in the Dorchester section of Boston and worked as a bookkeeper for Transcript Newspapers in Dedham.

She was devoted to her family and enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Cheryl A. Fafara of N. Attleboro, Joan M. Dacey of Franklin, Stephen M. Dacey of Walpole, Richard A. Dacey of Brighton, a brother Robert Maginnis of Weymouth, a sister, Phyllis O'leary of Quincy, and a sister-in-law, Sister Mary E. Dacey of Convent Station, NJ.

Also surviving is a grandchild, Kristen Proux and 3 great grandchildren, Austin, Cameron and Brody Proux.

She was the sister of the late Barbara Luce.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Friday Sept. 4t, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Brendan Parish 384 Hartford Ave. Bellingham, at 10AM.

Interment will follow at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin.

Calling hours are Thursday from 4-7PM.

Face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home, church and cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. The Dacey family would like to thank the Blaire House for all the wonderful care given to Lorraine.

Guestbook directions www.oterifuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
