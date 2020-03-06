|
|
of Newton, age 83, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sammy" Forte. Devoted mother of Forte, Stephen, Michael, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Eric and Justin Forte. Daughter of the late Josephine (Fresolo) and Anthony Capaviella. Dear Sister of: Carmella "Tootsie" Carney, Anthony Capaviella, Ruthie Bianco, MaryLou Jackson, Diane McGonigle, Janice D'Alto and the late Michael Capaviella, Irene Kough and Nancy Nadeau. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St, Rt. 16, Newton, Sunday, March 8, from 3-7PM and again on Monday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Interment in Newton Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Lorraine M. (Capaviella) Forte
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2020