Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Newton, MA
View Map

Lorraine M. (Capaviella) Forte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. (Capaviella) Forte Notice
of Newton, age 83, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sammy" Forte. Devoted mother of Forte, Stephen, Michael, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Eric and Justin Forte. Daughter of the late Josephine (Fresolo) and Anthony Capaviella. Dear Sister of: Carmella "Tootsie" Carney, Anthony Capaviella, Ruthie Bianco, MaryLou Jackson, Diane McGonigle, Janice D'Alto and the late Michael Capaviella, Irene Kough and Nancy Nadeau. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St, Rt. 16, Newton, Sunday, March 8, from 3-7PM and again on Monday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Interment in Newton Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Lorraine M. (Capaviella) Forte
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -