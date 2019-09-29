Boston Herald Notices
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lorraine (Sennett, Hennessy) Pepe


1930 - 2019
Lorraine (Sennett, Hennessy) Pepe Notice
Milford, MA – On September 23. Mrs. Pepe passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease at 89 years of age. She was the widow of the late Salvatore G. Pepe of Plymouth. She is survived by a son, Thomas J. Hennessy of Milford, MA, a Step-Son Michael Pepe of Weymouth, siblings Priscilla Wise of Randolph, MA, Shirley Tenters of Fremont, NH, Joan Coe of Dorchester, MA, the late Robert Sennett of Plymouth, MA, and the late Mark Sennett of Norton, MA. She leaves Granddaughters Kristen Hennessy of Attleboro, MA, Karen Yung of Murfreesboro, TN, and Tricia Camara of Raynham, MA. She also leaves six great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Born

in Newburyport, MA in March of 1930, Mrs. Pepe worked as a business manager for many years, retiring in her early 80's. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 6 12-3 p.m. Chesmore Funeral of Holliston www.ChesmoreFuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations to may be made in her name.



View the online memorial for Lorraine (Sennett, Hennessy) Pepe
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
