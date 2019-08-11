|
Of Sandown, NH, at 86 years, on August 3, Beloved wife of the late William H. Eccleston, Jr. Devoted mother of Cynthia McCarthy and her husband Bill of Epping NH, William Eccleston and his wife Donna of Farmingdale ME, Louanne Eccleston and her partner Dan Gray of Lynn, Wayne Eccleston of Riverside RI, Gerald Eccleston and his wife Nanci of Nashua NH, Sandi Garofano of Dunstable, Joseph Eccleston and his partner Susan Payne of Lynn, Richard Eccleston and his wife Cheryl of NH, and her step-daughters Carol Firby, Pam Porter, and Linda Morrow. Dear sister of Joanne Wheeler, Gilbert, Robert, and John Gaff and the late Edward, Henry (Sonny), Lawrence Gaff and Louise Kelly. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering on Wednesday August 14 in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. immediately by followed by a funeral mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway Chelsea at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit:
