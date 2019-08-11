Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
Louanne Eccleston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
600 Broadway
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louanne Eccleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louanne V. (Gaff) Eccleston


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louanne V. (Gaff) Eccleston Notice
Of Sandown, NH, at 86 years, on August 3, Beloved wife of the late William H. Eccleston, Jr. Devoted mother of Cynthia McCarthy and her husband Bill of Epping NH, William Eccleston and his wife Donna of Farmingdale ME, Louanne Eccleston and her partner Dan Gray of Lynn, Wayne Eccleston of Riverside RI, Gerald Eccleston and his wife Nanci of Nashua NH, Sandi Garofano of Dunstable, Joseph Eccleston and his partner Susan Payne of Lynn, Richard Eccleston and his wife Cheryl of NH, and her step-daughters Carol Firby, Pam Porter, and Linda Morrow. Dear sister of Joanne Wheeler, Gilbert, Robert, and John Gaff and the late Edward, Henry (Sonny), Lawrence Gaff and Louise Kelly. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering on Wednesday August 14 in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. immediately by followed by a funeral mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway Chelsea at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit:

www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Frank A. Welsh & Sons

Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for Louanne V. Eccleston (Gaff)
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now