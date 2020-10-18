Louis Antico

Louis J.Passed away peacefully at age 93 on September 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 72 years Yolanda Antico and adoring family members at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio J. Antico and Mary (Masulla) Antico. He was born and raised in Waltham, MA, and attended Waltham schools. He went on to graduate from Huntington Prep in Boston, where he joined the track team and set a record in the Standing Broad Jump. He then completed one year at Wentworth Institute before his father needed him back to work.Louis leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and generosity. His greatest joy in life was being with his large, loving Italian family. He spent his time in Waltham, MA, Laconia, NH, and Boca Raton, FL, and generously shared these special places with his family, making many lasting memories. He took great pride in his work from his humble beginnings in construction, working for his father at A. Antico and Sons, to eventually building and managing Charlesbank Garden Apartments in Waltham, MA, with his brother, "Junie". When he wasn't working or with his family, he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his "Buddies". He also loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, and in his younger years, racing stock cars with Junie. Louis will be missed, but his legacy will live on in his family and all who were lucky enough to know him.Louis is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Dellepigne) Antico and five children, Lana Trombley of Boca Raton, FL, her former spouse, James Trombley of N Palm Beach, FL, Janice and David Sauro of Centerville, MA, Carmine and Debra Iantosca of Waltham, MA, Lou Antico of Boca Raton, FL and David Antico of Boca Raton, FL, his former spouse, Romonda Antico of Marlborough, MA. He will be forever cherished by his sister Anne Parisi of Naples, FL, his brother Anthony J. Antico of Waltham, MA, and he is predeceased by his brother, John Antico. He will be missed by his doting grandchildren: Jill Sauro of Boca Raton, FL, Lauren and Daniel Lounsbury of Fryeburg, ME, Maia and Matthew Miskin of Wayland, MA, Luke and Sonia Trombley of Jupiter, FL, Evie Joy and Chris Bachmann of Jupiter, FL, Anthony Trombley of Delray Beach, FL, Gabriel Trombley of Deerfield, FL, David Antico of Waltham, MA and Nicholas Antico of Waltham, MA. His twelve great-grandchildren will forever remember his big hugs, and his many nieces and nephews, all who were very special to him, will miss him dearly. He also leaves his employees at Charlesbank Garden Apartments, who he loved like family and appreciated greatly for all their years of service.His family gathered privately at his home in Boca Raton, FL to remember this remarkable man and to honor his legacy of love.In lieu of flowers spread love, laughter, kindness, generosity and peace. Donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, 33 Myrtle St. Waltham, MA 02453.For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time; and for those who wish to join us in a celebration of Louis J. Antico's Life can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines on Thursday, October, 29, 2020, at 11:30 AM, on the grounds of Charlesbank Garden Apartments, 56 Charles River Road, Waltham, MA. For guestbook & additional information please refer to;WALTHAM 781-893-62"Creating Meaningful Memories"