Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Eliot Church of Roxbury
120 Walnut Ave
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Eliot Church of Roxbury
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Dottin Wright


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Dottin Wright Notice
96 of Roxbury, passed away on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren E. Wright. Loving mother of Louise A. Wright and Wayne (Bernadette) Wright. Dear grandmother of Corey (Patricia) Wright, Eric Wright, Aaron Wright, Jennifer Wright, Conrad, Shemel Wilkins and Orlando. Special great-grandmother of 7 and great-great-grandmother of 2. She is also survived by her sister Rita Dottin-Dixon and a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, extended family, dear friends and Eliot Church of Roxbury members. Visitation Tuesday, 10AM at Eliot Church of Roxbury, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com.



View the online memorial for LOUISE DOTTIN WRIGHT
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.