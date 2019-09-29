|
96 of Roxbury, passed away on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren E. Wright. Loving mother of Louise A. Wright and Wayne (Bernadette) Wright. Dear grandmother of Corey (Patricia) Wright, Eric Wright, Aaron Wright, Jennifer Wright, Conrad, Shemel Wilkins and Orlando. Special great-grandmother of 7 and great-great-grandmother of 2. She is also survived by her sister Rita Dottin-Dixon and a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, extended family, dear friends and Eliot Church of Roxbury members. Visitation Tuesday, 10AM at Eliot Church of Roxbury, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 29, 2019