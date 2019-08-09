|
"Weezy" (Stevens) of Brighton August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kevin M. McCarthy. Daughter of the late Clifford Stevens and his late wife Theresa (Harper) Stevens. Devoted mother of Debra (McCarthy) Smith and her husband David Smith of Newton, and Dianne McCarthy of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Christina, Ashley, Amanda, Abby, Brandon. Great-grandmother of Tyler and Gabriella. Loving sister to Natalie Jude and her late husband Richard of Maine, the late Clifford Stevens Jr. and the late Francis Stevens. Sister-in-Law of the late Francis McCarthy and his wife Joyce of Newton. Aunt of Linda, Scott, Angela and Ava. Longtime employee of the New England Telephone Company. Louise was active in the Brighton Community, served as former Co-President of Oak Square Little League and known to many as the park police. She was a kind, generous person with a huge heart and was always willing to open her home to all. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON on Monday August 12th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St. Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday August 11th from 3-7 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Wheezie may be made to the at . For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019