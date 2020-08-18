Luciano Nicholas Scianna (Lou) passed away on August 17, 2020 at the Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham, MA. at the age of 91. Lou was born December 14, 1928 in Natick, Massachusetts to Giuseppe and Ignazia Scianna. He graduated from Natick High School in 1947 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island. Lou later received his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University in Boston. While a student at Bryant, Lou was drafted into the U.S. Army during the 1950 Korean Conflict. He retired in 1990 from the Raytheon Company in Bedford, MA. after thirty-five (35) years as a Business Administrator for the Hawk Program and SAM-D (Patriot) Program. He was an avid skier and owned a ski chalet in Jamaica, Vermont for forty-seven (47) years and Lou also enjoyed playing golf.
Lou is survived by his brothers, Nicholas (Nick) Scianna and his wife,Rose and Louis J. Scianna and his wife, Joanne and several nieces and nephews. Lou was preceded in death by his brother John J. Scianna.
A memorial mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Natick will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Oak Knoll Healthcare Center, Framingham, MA, Harborside Hospice, Haverhill, MA, The Residence at Valley Farm, Ashland, MA, the staff of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, MA and the staff at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, MA. Donations in Lou's honor may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 44 E. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, MA. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. View the online memorial for Luciano Scianna