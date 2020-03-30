|
of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 81.
Born in Boston, Gino was raised in East Boston and went to Catholic grade school and East Boston HS, moved to Quincy sophomore year and graduated from Quincy High School.
Gino was the co-founder of Piece O' Pizza in East Boston and of the Papa Gino's of America pizza chain. In his free time he was a member of the American Kennel Club, he raised and showed championship Doberman pinscher and English pointer dogs.
A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gino will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. "Jesus Loves, Gino Lives". Gino was the husband of the late Christine M. (Bierlich) Valerio. Loving father of Gino Valerio of Braintree, Micheala Valerio of Bridgewater, Joseph Valerio of Braintree and the late Peter Valerio. Son of the late Peter and Mary Valerio. Devoted brother of Michael Valerio, Mary Clark, the late Dianna Ferraro and late Gino Valerio. Cherished Grandfather "Nonno" to Joseph, Katrina, Kristy, Peter and Great Grandfather to Antonio.
At the request of the family, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 30, 2020