Luigi Buttiri
1934 - 2020
Luigi of Revere passed away with his loving wife by his side on November 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Rovingno, Italy on November 21, 1934 to the late Angelo and Francesca Buttiri. Beloved husband of 60 years to Adelina (Raduazzo). Devoted father of Angelo Buttiri and his wife Lina of Wakefield, Joseph "Joe" Buttiri and his wife Kim of Groveland, and Lori Curley and her husband John of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn and Cameron Curley of Peabody, Michael and Sophia Buttiri of Wakefield, and Joseph and Joshua Buttiri of Groveland. Dear brother of Tullia Marino and her late husband Aniello of Italy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews in Italy.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Due to Covid-19 guidelines and due to strict capacity limits, we ask everyone to make a brief visit and then exit the funeral home so others may enter. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church 250 Revere St, Revere on Saturday at 10:00am everyone to meet directly to church (Names and temperatures will be taken upon entrance). Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Luigi's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at stjude.org.

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
