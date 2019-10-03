|
of Newton, formerly of Hanson, September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of David A. DeVito. Loving mother of Lynda Koo and her husband Bonil of Newton and Stephen DeVito of Kyoto Japan. Dear grandmother of Sydney and David Koo of Newton. Visiting hours will be held in the Eaton and Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St, NEWTON CORNER, on Friday October 4, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Elliot St, NEWTON UPPER FALLS on Saturday, October 5th at 10:30 am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in Luisa's name may be made to Covenant House (for homeless children) c/o Covenant House, 550 10th Ave, New York, NY 10018. Luisa worked as an activities director for a nursing home and loved being with elderly clients and learning from all of their life lessons. She was an avid reader, a communicant of Mary Immaculate of Lourdes in Newton. She loved her animals especially her late German Shepherd Sysco, and all her fur babies. She most of all loved being with her grandchildren. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Luisa, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 3, 2019