of Mattapan, January 12, 2020. Founding and active member of the Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti (FLM). Retired teacher, Boston Public Schools. Beloved cousin of Ruth Jemison and Cynthia Upchurch both of Boston, Deborah Keaton of Silver Spring, MD and Eunice Turner of Canton. Dear friend of Barbara Johnson of Boston. She is survived by a community of family and friends in Haiti, Jubilee Christian Church family, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral service Saturday at 11 AM at Jubilee Christian Church, 1500 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. A private interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers make donations in Sister Hill's memory to FLM, 1064 Premier St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 16, 2020