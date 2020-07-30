July 17 1980 - July 19 2020A Remembrance of Marci Will Be Held at Granite Links Pavilion on Friday July 31st from 12PM-3PMMarci Rogers passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 40. She was an Archbishop Williams Alum who cherished and continued the truest of friendships from that time in her life. She went on to attend and graduate from Suffolk University. She was currently a successful Project Manager for Global Medical Affairs at Takeda Oncology. Marci lived life to the fullest, always wanted to be surrounded by her loved ones, and was a true giver. She found joy in taking care of others and sharing her passion for cooking through delicious meals she generously provided. She gave her whole heart to her family, friends, and anybody in need including her beloved dog. Marci is leaving behind and will eternally be missed by her mother Maureen, father Robert, stepmother Krista, her four sisters Kelly, Bailey, Riley, Madison, brother-in-law Robert Stone Jr., two nephews Maverick and Memphis, and her honorary uncle Rob. She leaves behind an unending amount of friendships and her sweet and most cherished joy, her dog Henry. Those who knew her loved her and will forever miss the joy she brought and the love she shared. Donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital and we ask that you take the time to tell your loved ones how much they are loved every chance you get. Life is truly unpredictable and far too short to waste any opportunity to spread love and joy.