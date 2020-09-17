Marco of Cambridge, September 14. Son of the late Marco and Mary (Comeiro) Giampa. Beloved father of Marco Giampa, Jr and his wife Stephanie, Richard Giampa, Lori Gardner and her husband John and David Giampa. Loving grandfather of Richard Giampa, Brianna Harkins, Dale Gardner, Madelyn Giampa and Marco Giampa III. Brother of Phil Giampa and his wife Kathleen, the late Mary Laspina, Palma Paola, Robert Giampa, Rose Vela, Laura Senn and Theresa Whalen. Visiting at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Please go directly to Church. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time and the Church is also following Covid 19 procedures and only a limited number of people will be allowed. If you prefer not to attend please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Late Army veteran. If you are planning to attend the Mass please call 617-876-7815 to register.