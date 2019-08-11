|
of Weymouth, formerly of Brighton, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 5, 2019. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Murray) Ryan, she was raised in the Brighton section of Boston which she was most proud of. She was a graduate of St. Columbkille's High School. Peg was a Boston College Alumni where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education and went on to receive her Master's Degree from Boston University. She was a teacher for many years at the Mitchell and Pollard schools in Needham. She was a member of the Mass Science Teacher's Hall of Fame as well as Mass Educator of the Year, past president of the Mass Marine Educators, a member and past president of the Allston/Brighton Historical Society and a friend of Boston Harbor Islands. When Peg wasn't teaching, she would enjoy reading and doing crossword puzzles, but her first love was teaching, and she taught everyone around her until the end. Peg will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of Charles W. "Chuck" Collins. Mother of Keith T. Collins and his wife Ruth of Plymouth. Sister of William E. Ryan and his wife Mary Sue of Weymouth, and the late Judith Ryan and John Ryan, and his wife Fran of Holiday, FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 13 from 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, S. Weymouth at 809 Main St., (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, August 14, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, S. Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, S. Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190 or to Our Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box, 238 Easton, MA 02356. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 11, 2019