of South Boston June 12, 2020 Beloved Mother of Robert Donovan of Marthas Vineyard and Shellie Marie Donovan of Winthrop. Dear Sister of Michael and Daniel McEleney and the late Dorothy Breen, Raymond and Sandy McEleney. Loving Grandmother of Aiden Donovan.Daughter of the late Gertrude and Raymond McEleney. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway (at H St.), South Boston on Thursday from 4-7 Pm. Relatives and Friends kindly invited. Due to health concerns masks required. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy's memory may be made to https://mspca.org.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.