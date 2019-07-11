Home

Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Boston, MA
Margaret (Spagnoli) Bowes

Margaret (Spagnoli) Bowes Notice
of Norwood, formerly of Boston, June 27, 2019. Devoted mother to her loving daughter, Anne M. Bowes of Wrentham; Peter J. Bowes and his wife Stacey B. Miller of Norwalk, CT; Robert J. Bowes of Benton Harbor, MI. Loving grandmother of Jaclyn J. Bowes and Peter A. Bowes. Sister of Rinaldo (Aldo) Spagnoli of Revere and the late Mary (Mimi) Kelleher of Hyannis.

A graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls, she was known as Midge to her close friends. She resided in Norwood for 54 years where she belonged to the St. Catherine of Siena Ladies Sodality and the Norwood Women's Club. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, reading, and walking.

Committal service will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston on July 26th at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 549 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062 or Poor Clare Nuns of Boston, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.



Published in Boston Herald on July 11, 2019
