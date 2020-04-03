|
of Holbrook, formerly of South Boston, March 30, 2020. Born December 18th 1924 passed away on March 30, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Rehabilitation Center in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. She was born in Belmont, Massachusetts, resided in South Boston and recently in Holbrook, Massachusetts. Margaret enjoyed a long life and enjoyed cooking for everyone, playing cards, barbecues with friends and family and the "occasional" glass of wine every night. Margaret was also a former president of the Ladies Garment Workers Union. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Babb, parents Joseph and Augustina Canova, siblings Florence Canova, Doris Arena, Sebastian Canova, Anna Marie Stanford, Florence Nickerson, Angelina Dulski, and Theresa Kimball.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph Canova, children Christine Canova and Philip J Babb as well as her grandchildren Noelle Corris, Nicholas Smith, Victoria Babb, Olivia Payes and Richard Babb. Margaret is also survived by her eight great grandchildren; Taylor Corris, Alexandra Corris, Caroline Corris, Benjamin Corris, Aidan Goldrick, Connor Goldrick, Cecilia Payes and Sefina Payes.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in the near future. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital . To sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2020