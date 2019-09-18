Boston Herald Notices
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Margaret Godin
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:15 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Margaret E. "Midge" (Chamberlain) Godin


1942 - 2019
Margaret E. "Midge" (Chamberlain) Godin Notice
Of Everett formerly of Chelsea on Sept. 14, Beloved wife of 58 years to Joseph A. Godin, Jr. Devoted mother of Jay Godin, Theresa Mallet and her husband Daniel, all of Everett, Cheryl Hanson and her husband Arne of SC, Gerry Godin and his wife Brigid of Billerica, Margaret Godin of Woburn, and Laura Godin of Berwick ME. Dear sister of George Chamberlain of Saugus. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Thursday September 19 from 4:00 PM to 7:15 PM immediately followed by a prayer service at 7:30 PM in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Committal will be private. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Welsh Funeral Home

Chelsea, 617-889-2723



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
