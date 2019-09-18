|
Of Everett formerly of Chelsea on Sept. 14, Beloved wife of 58 years to Joseph A. Godin, Jr. Devoted mother of Jay Godin, Theresa Mallet and her husband Daniel, all of Everett, Cheryl Hanson and her husband Arne of SC, Gerry Godin and his wife Brigid of Billerica, Margaret Godin of Woburn, and Laura Godin of Berwick ME. Dear sister of George Chamberlain of Saugus. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Thursday September 19 from 4:00 PM to 7:15 PM immediately followed by a prayer service at 7:30 PM in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Committal will be private. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 18, 2019