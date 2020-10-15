Margaret Easter

MARGARET J. (Lowry) of Norwood passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Stephen G. Easter. Devoted and loving mother of Brian G. Easter of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Stephen and Michael Easter both of Norwood.
Margaret was a member of the Polaroid Retirees Club and a member of the Food Workers Union. Margaret was a longtime employee for Stop & Shop.
All services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home Norwood, MA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.danafarber.org
