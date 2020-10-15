1/1
Margaret Easter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET J. (Lowry) of Norwood passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Stephen G. Easter. Devoted and loving mother of Brian G. Easter of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Stephen and Michael Easter both of Norwood.

Margaret was a member of the Polaroid Retirees Club and a member of the Food Workers Union. Margaret was a longtime employee for Stop & Shop.

All services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home Norwood, MA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.danafarber.org



KRAW-KORNACK FUNERAL HOME

NORWOOD, MA 781-762-0482

WWW.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM



View the online memorial for Margaret Easter


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved