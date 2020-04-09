|
92, Of Manchester, MA formerly of Charlestown & Somerville passed away on April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Barclay. Cherished mother of Robert Barclay, Richard Barclay & his wife Colleen all of Dracut, David Barclay, Paul Barclay and his partner Shankari all of Manchester, MA. Dear sister of the late Kathrine (Vesey) Cain, James and John Cain all formerly of Charlestown. Loving grandmother of Keith Barclay, Caitlyn Iannuzzo and her husband Dan and great-grandmother of Baby Leo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Margaret was employed as a House Manager for St. Francis Rectory in Medford for many years. Margaret was as wonderful a wife and mother as anyone could ever wish for. Loving, kind, caring and funny with an open heart and sweet smile. She loved her friends like they were family and touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with. She and her husband Robert raised 4 boys along with a menagerie of animals in probably the smallest home in Somerville. A place where the front door was open to whoever knocked and where they hosted friends most every Saturday night to sit around the kitchen table to laugh, tell tales and sing every Irish song known to man at the top of their lungs. In 2015 Margaret moved to Manchester, MA to be with her son David. Their relationship was special, both looking out for and taking care of each other. Hardly a day went by without Margaret saying, "I need nothing, I'm 100% and Davie treats me like a Queen". Having her living under the same roof as us was amazing, seeing each other and spending time together was a gift that we will treasure forever. Margaret was happy and laughing right to the end, an inspiration for all who loved her. Margaret was one of a kind and will be ?missed by her children, her loved ones, her healthcare workers and her fury friends Woof Woof, Pretty Kitty and Plassy. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 9, 2020