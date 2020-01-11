|
|
of Boston passed on January 8th at the age of 93. Cherished daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Kane and Elizabeth A. Rowen. Devoted mother of Elizabeth A. Reppucci of Braintree.
Loving "Nana" of 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral, 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park, MA Wednesday morning at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10AM.
Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Old Calvary Cemetery. All donations to MSPCA. For directions
and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com.
View the online memorial for Margaret F. KANE
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 11, 2020