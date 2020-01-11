Boston Herald Notices
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Margaret F. Kane Notice
of Boston passed on January 8th at the age of 93. Cherished daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Kane and Elizabeth A. Rowen. Devoted mother of Elizabeth A. Reppucci of Braintree.

Loving "Nana" of 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral, 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park, MA Wednesday morning at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10AM.

Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Old Calvary Cemetery. All donations to MSPCA. For directions

and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
