Margaret V. (McDonough) of South Boston passed away on October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. "Ducky" Foley, Sr. Devoted mother of Donna Farrelly and her husband John, Terrance Foley and his wife Gail, Patricia Crowe and her late husband James, Mark Foley (BPD) and his wife Susan, Mary O'Hara and her husband Dermot, and the late Christopher and Donald Foley, Jr. Sister of the late Mary Burns, Sr. Marie Louise, John, Peter, Thomas and Walter McDonough. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday November 5th at 11am. Interment PrivateO'Brien Funeral HomeSouth Boston