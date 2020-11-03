1/
Margaret Foley
Margaret V. (McDonough) of South Boston passed away on October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. "Ducky" Foley, Sr. Devoted mother of Donna Farrelly and her husband John, Terrance Foley and his wife Gail, Patricia Crowe and her late husband James, Mark Foley (BPD) and his wife Susan, Mary O'Hara and her husband Dermot, and the late Christopher and Donald Foley, Jr. Sister of the late Mary Burns, Sr. Marie Louise, John, Peter, Thomas and Walter McDonough. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday November 5th at 11am. Interment Private

O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
November 2, 2020
Peg was a faithful & long time volunteer at St. Francis House in Boston.
She & her pals were a great source of laughter for the guests and staff there! Rest in peace, Peg!
Bro. Daniel Walters, OSB
Coworker
