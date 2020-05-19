in Brockton, formerly of Woburn, May 15th at ninety two years of age. Beloved wife of the late Stewart B. Simpson. Devoted mother of Lillian Marquardt, of SD and the late Stewart W. Simpson. Cherished mother in law of Janice Simpson of Brockton and the late Gary Marquardt. Adored grandmother of Scott Simpson and Jason Uecker, great grandmother of Danielle, Ruby, Renner, and Hayden. Margaret's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center, for their unsurpassed level of commitment and compassion for their patients, and for all their love and support for Margaret during her time spent there. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.