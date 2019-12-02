Boston Herald Notices
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
of Dorchester November 27, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Keady) McManus. Devoted sister of John of West Roxbury, James of South Boston and Ann Grealy of Medford. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her best friend her dog Ronan. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday December 4th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Canine Commitment 733 Bedford Rd New Boston, NH 03070.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
