|
|
of Dorchester November 27, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Keady) McManus. Devoted sister of John of West Roxbury, James of South Boston and Ann Grealy of Medford. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her best friend her dog Ronan. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday December 4th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Canine Commitment 733 Bedford Rd New Boston, NH 03070.
View the online memorial for Margaret "Peggy", McManus
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 2, 2019