of South Boston April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas King. Devoted mother of Elizabeth McCormick and her husband James Wright of South Boston and the late Audrey King. Sister of Joan Nagle and her husband David of South Boston, Arleen Watson and her husband Francis of FL, Beth Ward and Walter Steele of South Boston and the late Peter Ward. Aunt of Caitlyn and Audrey Nagle, Taryn Falconi, Peter Watson, Kara Delaney, Patrick and Walter Steele, III and Peter Ward. Daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Lydon) Ward. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON Friday April 5th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Saturday April 6th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Late member of the South Boston Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. King may be made to Marissa Mission PO Box 850061 Braintree, MA 02185. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-p-king-ward
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2019