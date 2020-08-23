Hardiman of Jensen Beach, FL, formerly of Randolph, MA, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Dorchester, MA, Margaret graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls in 1944.
After settling in Randolph in 1960 and raising her family, Margaret began her service to the Town of Randolph as a cafeteria worker at JFK Jr. High School in the late 1960s. She later advanced to administrative positions and retired as the Director of Food Services at Randolph High School in 1991. Margaret was also very active at St. Mary's Church as Cantor and organ player for 17 years. In 2001, she relocated to Florida, and by 2012, all three (3) of her children lived nearby.
A devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Margaret will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. She loved reading, playing the piano, dancing, singing, crocheting, shopping for a good sale and especially devoted her free time investigating her family tree. She left behind 40 years of genealogy research to her immediate and extended family members. Margaret was a shy, fun-loving spirit who traveled via planes, trains and cruises for many years after retirement. She was a woman of strong faith who led a blessed life, always paying it forward whenever she could to others who were less fortunate.
Margaret was married to the late William G. Hardiman for 29 years. She was a loving mother of three (3) children: Kathy (Larry) Donnell and Joe Hardiman of Jensen Beach, FL, and Margie (Thomas) Johnson of Port St. Lucie, FL. Margaret adored her family and also leaves behind six (6) grandchildren (Jason Hardiman, Jamie Greene, Lisa Cotoia, Renée LaRoche, Trisha Johnson and Bill Johnson); 13 great-grandchildren, as well as a sister-n-law, cousins and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was the last of ten (10) children to survive in her family. Her predeceased siblings were John, Dorothy, Dorothy, Walter, James, Edward, Ernest, Joseph, and Rosemarie (Nickerson) Clark.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions in the state of Massachusetts, there will be no viewing or service at this time. She will be buried at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton, MA, joining her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret Hardiman's name to Alzheimer's Community Care or Alzheimer's Association
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life in 2021 for family and friends.