1/1
Margie J. (Rhone) Boyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Brockton, died July 13, 2020. Margie adored her family and spending time together with them. She loved gardening and tending to her yard to make it a sanctuary. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, and shopping. Margie worked for the Newcan Company for 36 years as an inspector and still kept in touch with coworkers she met there. She was hands on with her children and grandchildren and was always selfless, giving, and firm but fair. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Clifford and Leola (Flegal) Rhone. Beloved wife of Robert D. Boyce of Brockton. Cherished mother of Robert D. Boyce, Jr. and Kelly D. Boyce, both of Brockton. Loving sister of Carol Evanko of Holtwood, PA and the late Donald Rhone. Devoted "Memaw" and "Grandma" of Daniel F. Estrella, Neveigha L. DaSilva and great grandma of Acacia Estrella and August Rhone Estrella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margie may be made to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Road, Suite 101, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.



View the online memorial for Margie J., (Rhone) Boyce

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pyne Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved