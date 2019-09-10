Boston Herald Notices
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St
Brighton, MA
View Map
Marguerite A. (Vienneau) Sacco


1923 - 2019
Marguerite A. (Vienneau) Sacco Notice
of Tolland, CT formerly of Brighton September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sacco. Devoted mother of Shirley Wojteczko & her late husband Robert of Coventry, CT, and Barbara Mandile & her husband John of Corona, CA. She is predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Thursday September 12th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday September 11th from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.

Lehman Reen & McNamara

Brighton 617 782 1000



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
