of Tolland, CT formerly of Brighton September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sacco. Devoted mother of Shirley Wojteczko & her late husband Robert of Coventry, CT, and Barbara Mandile & her husband John of Corona, CA. She is predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Thursday September 12th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday September 11th from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 10, 2019