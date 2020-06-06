Maria (Freitas) De Chaves
of Somerville, June 4, 2020 at age 88. Devoted wife of the late Luis De Chaves. Loving mother of Serge Luis, Danny and the late Jose, Antonio, John and Joseph Chaves. Dear mother in law of Lucy, Karin, Pamela E., Diane, Beverly and Karen Chaves. Cherished grandmother of Susan Santos, Lisa, Jessica, Stephanie, Justin, Brittany, Christopher, Jillian and Nicholas Chaves.

Adored great-grandmother Anthony and Alexa Santos. Beloved sister of Joe Freitas, and the late Antonio Freitas both of Canada.

All services will be private.

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home & Crematory Services
292 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington, MA 02474
(781) 641-0292
