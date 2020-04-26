|
passed away on April 14, 2020 after a long & Courageous battle with Lymphoma and Paraneoplastic pemphigus in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Maria was born on January 19th, 1957 in Boston, Mass. She was the Daughter of John Poulakis & Georgia Rozantis, sister to Basil & Nicholas Poulakis. Preceded in death by John & Georgia Poulakis, she is now reunited with her loving parents. She is survived by her brother Nicholas& wife Andrea. Niece & god daughter Kristina, Brother Basil & wife Laureen, and niece and nephew Georgia and Paul.
Maria enjoyed her life as strong independent women, who enjoyed traveling and spending time with good friends. She traveled extensively in her 20's and 30's. She enjoyed the beach and the mountains and occasionally skied in the western Rockies with friends on annual ski trips. She enjoyed gemology and was always in appreciation of the natural beauty of Gemstones. She also loved animals, particularly Horses and owned a beautiful stallion for a short time while living in Illinois. Although she moved around the country every few years, she was always a loyal Patriots and Bruins fan.
Maria earned a business degree from Northeastern University. She worked for decades in the petroleum industry and had a very successful and rewarding business career. When her mother became terminally in 2002, she selflessly abandoned her career and committed herself tobecome her mother's full time care giver until her passing.
After her Mom passed, Maria ending up residing and in Pennsylvania.
Special thanks to the staff at the VA Hospice facility in Philadelphia for taking such loving care of our dear sister during her final days.
Due to the current health crisis, Services will remain private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, as the Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
