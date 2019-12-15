|
who was a talented seamstress, of Cambridge, December 14. Beloved wife of the late Nicola. Devoted mother of Frankie Primavera and Johnny Lin, Marisa Falcone and Dante, Phyllis Papa and Frank, Adriana Pacheco and Manuel and the late Maria Primavera. Loving grandmother of Dante Jr. and Ellen, Nicole, Michael, Nicolas, Tina, Manuel, Jr. and the late Alessandra and great-grandmother of Luis and Alexa. Dear sister of Natalina Lodise, Margherita Troilo the late Victoria Pastore, Filomena Troilo and Carmine Troilo. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Wednesday from 10-11:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 12Noon. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 15, 2019