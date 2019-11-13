|
in Brighton formerly of San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba November 11, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Jose M. San Juan. Devoted mother of Marilyn Horan and her husband Rick of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Kristen and Rick Horan Jr. Sister of Ybrahim and Manolo Perez and the late Ernesto, Lillia, Jose, Abilio, and Sarah Perez. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Thursday November 14th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market Street Brighton on Friday November 15th at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. San Juan may be made to the National Autism Association One Park Ave Suite 1 Portsmouth, RI 02871. Funeral Home handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com
Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 13, 2019