Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St
Boston, MA
View Map
Maria (Manfra) Ventresca


1924 - 2019
Maria (Manfra) Ventresca Notice
of Boston's North End passed away on August 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Michelina (Sarno) Manfra. Loving mother of Gina M. Keegan of Revere. Dear sister of the late Phyllis Tragno and Joseph Manfra. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. Parking attendants at front door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:30am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, be at funeral home by 8:30am. Services will conclude with interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.bostonharborsidehome.com

Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harobrside Home

617-536-4110



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
