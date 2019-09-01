|
of Boston's North End passed away on August 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Michelina (Sarno) Manfra. Loving mother of Gina M. Keegan of Revere. Dear sister of the late Phyllis Tragno and Joseph Manfra. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. Parking attendants at front door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:30am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, be at funeral home by 8:30am. Services will conclude with interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harobrside Home
617-536-4110
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 1, 2019