Marianne Prokop
of South Boston July 14, 2020 Beloved Daughter of Mary J. (Gorham) and James E. Prokop (Ret BFD) Devoted Sister of James E. Prokop JR. Dear Aunt of Brittany Prokop and the late Michael Prokop. Great Aunt to Abel Prokop. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Funeral from the Wm.F Spencer Funeral Home 575 East Broadway (at H st) South Boston, MA on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in the Gate of Heaven Church 609 East Fourth Street South Boston at 10 am. Relatives and Friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-8 pm. Marianne loved volunteering at the South Boston Neighborhood House, bowling and being with family and friends. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Marianne's name may be made to the Gate of Heaven Parish 841 East Broadway South Boston, MA 02127. www.spencerfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Marianne, Prokrop

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
20
Funeral
09:00 AM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
